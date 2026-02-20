Sunteck Realty Strengthens Sustainability Credentials, Scores 78 In 2025 S&P Global ESG Assessment

Sunteck Realty Limited (SRL), one of India’s leading luxury real estate developers, has achieved a significant milestone in its sustainability journey by securing a remarkable score of 78 out of 100 in the 2025 Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) as of 16th February, 2026, conducted by S&P Global within the (REM) Real Estate Management & Development industry. This latest score reflects a sharp and consistent upward trajectory in the Company’s ESG performance, improving from 59 in 2024 to 78 in 2025. This marks a significant improvement of 19 points over the previous year’s score of CSA.