Karnataka's BioEconomy Reaches $39.2 Billion, Says Report

Minister Kharge said, "With our BioEconomy crossing USD 39 billion and contributing over 10 per cent to our GSDP, biotechnology is no longer confined to laboratories - it is now a central driver of economic growth, industrial innovation and societal impact." He said that the state government's focus is on building a full-spectrum biomanufacturing economy by supporting deep-tech startups, strengthening innovation infrastructure, and ensuring that growth reaches beyond Bengaluru to every region of the state.