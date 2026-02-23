The Cheesecake Factory Bakery has launched in Bengaluru through a partnership with The Gourmet Cafe, marking its India debut.
The company plans 55 outlets by 2031 with a $60 million investment, targeting ₹200–250 crore revenue in five years.
The expansion comes amid a booming Indian bakery market, projected to reach $32.05 billion by 2034, attracting global premium brands.
The Cheesecake Factory Bakery, the global bakery arm of the US-based restaurant chain The Cheesecake Factory, has officially entered India. The brand has partnered with The Gourmet Cafe to open its first store in Bengaluru, marking the beginning of an ambitious expansion plan in the country's fast-growing premium dessert market.
Under the partnership, The Gourmet Cafe plans to open 55 outlets across India by 2031, with an estimated investment of $60 million. The company expects the business to generate revenues of ₹200-250 crore within the next five years as it expands nationwide. The move is part of a long-term strategy to build a strong platform in India through global dessert partnerships.
After the Bengaluru debut, The Gourmet Cafe plans to open 3-6 more outlets in the city in 2026. It will then expand to major cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad. The brand also plans to enter emerging cities like Chandigarh, Kochi and Coimbatore over time. Eventually, it aims to establish 6-10 premium outlets in leading metro markets.
The company has already signed agreements with four malls and is set to launch six stores this year in key consumption centres.
Masthan Adam, Founder and CEO of The Gourmet Cafe, said India has strong demand for globally recognised dessert brands and premium cafe experiences. "Bringing The Cheesecake Factory Bakery to India is a significant step in our journey to introduce world-class dessert offerings to Indian consumers through The Gourmet Cafe platform," he added.
This comes at a time when India's growing number of globally exposed consumers, rising spending power and increasing appetite for premium dessert formats have attracted several international bakery and cafe brands.
According to a report by IMARC Group, the Indian bakery market, valued at $15.05 billion in 2025, is expected to reach $32.05 billion by 2034, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 8.76% between 2026 and 2034.
The growth is being driven by rapid urbanisation, higher disposable incomes and changing food habits. More consumers are opting for convenient, ready-to-eat products, while organised retail and demand for premium and artisanal baked goods are reshaping the traditional bakery market.
Many global companies are now entering India through strategic partnerships rather than relying only on imports, the report added. They are setting up local production to reduce costs and expand faster using India's manufacturing and distribution networks. For instance, Mondelez International signed a licensing deal with Lotus Bakeries in June 2024 to manufacture and grow the Lotus Biscoff brand in India locally instead of importing it.
The entry of The Cheesecake Factory Bakery further strengthens the trend of global premium food brands choosing India as a key growth market.