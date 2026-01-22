BofA Securities Buys Nearly 1% Stake in RBL Bank for ₹178 Cr

BofA Securities on Wednesday bought nearly a 1% stake in private sector lender RBL Bank from BNP Paribas Financial Markets for almost ₹178 crore through an open market transaction.
US-based BofA Securities, through its arm BofA Securities Europe SA purchased 60 lakh shares, amounting to a 0.97% stake in RBL Bank, as per the block deal data available on the BSE.
The shares were acquired at an average price of ₹296 apiece, taking the deal value to ₹177.60 crore.
Meanwhile, BNP Paribas Financial Markets picked up the same number of shares at the same price.
The scrip of RBL Bank rose 1.31% to finish at ₹297.55 apiece on the BSE.
In a separate block deal on the BSE, Goldman Sachs and Societe Generale on Wednesday collectively bought 15.49 lakh shares of Adani Green from BNP Paribas for ₹136 crore.
Goldman Sachs, through its affiliate Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE, purchased 10 lakh shares of Adani Green, and Societe Generale acquired 5.49 lakh shares of the company.
The shares were picked up in the price range of ₹879.5-883.3 apiece, taking the combined deal value to ₹136.61 crore.
Meanwhile, BNP Paribas, through its arm BNP Paribas Financial Markets, offloaded the same amount of shares at the same price.
Shares of Adani Green slipped 0.42% to settle at ₹879.60 apiece on the BSE.
In another deal on the NSE, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and its arm divested a combined 2.6% stake in quick service restaurant operator Restaurant Brands Asia for nearly ₹96 crore through open market transactions.
Restaurant Brands Asia (RBA), formerly known as Burger King India Ltd, is a part of US-based Restaurant Brands International Inc. It owns four of the world's most prominent and iconic QSR brands -- Tim Hortons, Burger King, Popeyes and Firehouse Subs.
A total of 1,51,34,980 equity shares representing a 2.6% stake in RBA were offloaded by Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and its affiliate 238 Plan Associates LLC, as per the bulk deal data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).
US-based MIT sold a little over 1.17 crore equity shares of RBA and 238 Plan Associates LLC disposed of 33.88 lakh shares of the QSR operator, at an average price of ₹63.31 apiece, taking the combined deal value to ₹95.82 crore.
Details of Restaurant Brands Asia's shares could not be ascertained on the NSE.
Shares of Restaurant Brands Asia rose 1.46% to close at ₹64.61 apiece on the NSE.