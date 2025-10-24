Blackstone to Pick Up 9.99% in Federal Bank for ₹6,196 Cr

The bank plans to issue over 27 crore warrants at ₹227 each, allowing the holder to convert each warrant into one equity share of the bank at the same price. Once exercised, Asia II Topco XIII Pte. Ltd. would hold a 9.99% stake in Federal Bank. Investors will pay 25% of the issue price upfront at the time of subscription, with the remaining 75% payable upon conversion of the warrants into shares.