Blackstone is leading a $1.2 billion funding round in India's AI cloud startup Neysa, investing $600 million for a majority stake along with other global investors.
The funding will help Neysa scale up its AI infrastructure, including deploying over 20,000 GPUs to support India's growing artificial intelligence needs.
The investment comes as the India-AI Impact Summit 2026 begins in New Delhi from February 16 to 20.
US private equity firm Blackstone will be leading the $1.2 billion funding round in India's AI cloud startup Neysa. Blackstone along with co-investors, including Teachers' Venture Growth, TVS Capital, 360 ONE Asset, and Nexus Venture Partners will be investing $600 million in Neysa. This investment will give Blackstone a majority stake. Trilegal and Gibson & Dunn are serving as legal advisors to the US firm.
"Blackstone will partner with Neysa's Co-founder and CEO, Sharad Sanghi, to accelerate the company’s growth. This funding provides a material impetus to Neysa's planned scale-up and deployment of over 20,000 GPUs in India, helping to enable the country's AI revolution," the US firm said in a statement.
Blackstone was also in early discussions to buy a stake in Neysa in November 2025, according to an earlier report by Bloomberg. The company has been actively investing in digital infrastructure around the world, with investments in companies such as QTS, AirTrunk, CoreWeave, and Firmus.
Notably, the development comes just as the India-AI Impact Summit 2026 begins in New Delhi from February 16 to 20. The summit is bringing together political leaders, global tech executives, policymakers and researchers to discuss how countries can work together on artificial intelligence.
Commenting on the investment, Sanghi said India's AI goals need strong, large-scale infrastructure that can handle heavy computing needs. He explained that Neysa aims to build and operate secure, high-performance AI computing systems in line with the IndiaAI Mission.
"We seek to provide performance certainty and data assurance, enabling enterprises, hyperscalers, and global AI labs to deploy and scale reliable AI infrastructure in India. With Blackstone’s experience in scaling critical infrastructure, we aim to help establish India as a globally relevant AI compute destination. This investment is especially meaningful as it coincides with the AI Impact Summit, reflecting growing global engagement with India’s AI compute landscape," he added.