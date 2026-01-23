  1. home
Cipla Q3 Net Dips 57% YoY to ₹676 Cr

The Mumbai-based firm posted a profit after tax at ₹1,571 crore for the October-December quarter last year

PTI
Cipla Q3 Net Dips 57% YoY to ₹676 Cr
 Drug maker Cipla on Friday reported a 57% year-on-year dip in consolidated profit after tax to ₹676 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2025, impacted by a drop in US sales.

The Mumbai-based firm posted a profit after tax at ₹1,571 crore for the October-December quarter last year.

Total income from operations rose to ₹7,074 crore for the period under review as against ₹7,073 crore in the year-ago period, Cipla said in a regulatory filing.

The company's North America sales dropped 22% to ₹1,485 crore during the quarter as compared with ₹1,906 crore in the year-ago period.

Cipla shares were trading 3.76% down at ₹1,319.95 apiece on BSE.

