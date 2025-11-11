Bajaj Finserv Q2 Profit Rises 8% to ₹2,244 Cr

Bajaj Finserv on Tuesday reported an 8% growth in consolidated net profit to ₹2,244 crore for the September quarter.
The core investment company had posted a net profit of ₹2,087 crore in the September quarter a year ago.
The total consolidated income increased to ₹37,403 crore during the quarter from ₹33,704 crore a year earlier, Bajaj Finserv said in a regulatory filing.
The interest income was ₹19,599 crore compared to ₹16,572 crore in the second quarter of FY25.
The Pune-headquartered company's total expenditure climbed to ₹30,581 crore against ₹27,741 crore in the year-ago period.
During the quarter, its subsidiary Bajaj General Insurance reported a 5% increase in profit at ₹517 crore as compared to ₹494 crore in the same period a year ago.
Bajaj Finserv Asset Management recorded assets under management (AUM) of ₹28,814 crore as on September 30, 2025.
The company has three subsidiaries -- Bajaj Finance Ltd and Bajaj Life Insurance, and Bajaj General Insurance.
Bajaj Finserv Ltd (BFS) on March 17 signed share purchase agreements (SPAs) for BFS (together with its promoter group entities) to acquire 26% equity stake owned by Allianz SE in Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company Ltd (BAGIC) and Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company Ltd (BALIC).
The acquisition will be undertaken in one or more tranches within various agreed timelines, ending by October 16, 2026 for the entire 26% equity stake, of which the initial first tranche should be for a minimum of 6.1% stake, it said.
Upon completion of the initial first tranche, the existing joint venture agreements between the company and Allianz SE in respect of both BAGIC and BALIC should stand terminated, it said.
"As per the terms of the SPAs, the acquisition is subject to regulatory approvals. Approvals for the acquisition have been received from Competition Commission of India (CCI) and Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI)," it said.
Approval for name change of the two companies has been received from Registrar of Companies (RoC), Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA). Post-approval, names of two insurance companies have been changed, it said.