Apple Expands India Footprint: Third Store in Bengaluru, Bigger Office in Hyderabad

Apple has opened its third retail store in India, Apple Hebbal, at Bengaluru’s Phoenix Mall of Asia.
The store follows Apple BKC in Mumbai and Apple Saket in Delhi, both launched last year.
Separately, Apple India has leased 64,125 sq. ft. of office space at WaveRock Tower 2.1 in Hyderabad.
American consumer tech giant Apple has opened another retail store in India, this time in the nation’s IT capital, Bengaluru. The new Apple Hebbal store is located at the Phoenix Mall of Asia in the Indiranagar locality.
It is the iPhone maker’s third outlet in India after Apple BKC in Mumbai and Apple Saket in Delhi, both of which were inaugurated by CEO Tim Cook last year.
The opening day drew a huge crowd to the Phoenix Mall for the celebrations, with photos and videos of the event shared widely online.
In a statement, the company said the store has a 70-member team drawn from 15 states across India.
Like all Apple facilities, Apple Hebbal runs on 100% renewable energy and is carbon neutral.
Specifically for India’s Silicon Valley, the company said it is offering “tailored guidance, device support, and tools to help small and medium-sized businesses grow and thrive.”
New Office Space in Hyderabad
Meanwhile, Apple India Private Limited, the local unit of the US firm, has signed a fresh lease for 64,125 sq. ft. at WaveRock Tower 2.1 (Tower 1 of Phase II) in Hyderabad, owned by TSI Business Parks (Hyderabad) Private Limited.
According to documents accessed by Propstack, the lease begins on 1 July 2025 and covers the UG and 3rd floors, with a tenure of 60 months and a security deposit of ₹4.80 crore.
Apple will pay a monthly rent of ₹80.15 lakh at a rate of ₹125 per sq. ft., which includes a warm-shell rent of ₹74.18 and a fit-out rent of ₹50.82 per sq. ft., with a 4.77% annual escalation.
Hyderabad has long been Apple’s largest talent hub in India and a key development centre for Apple Maps since its office opened in May 2016.
The company is also expanding in Bengaluru, leasing 2.7 lakh sq. ft. for ten years.
As Apple increases its bets on India’s premium smartphone market, it is reportedly planning to open more retail stores. Another Apple store is expected to open soon in Pune, Maharashtra.
According to a report by CyberMedia Research, Apple posted strong double-digit growth in India, capturing a 7% market share in Q2 2025. This growth was fuelled by strong demand for premium smartphones. The iPhone 16 series, especially the iPhone 16e, was a major driver. In the premium segment (above ₹50,000), Apple’s market share grew by 54% year-on-year, the data showed.
However, Samsung continues to lead the market, holding the second spot with a 16% overall market share. Samsung’s ultra-premium smartphones saw an impressive 89% increase in shipments in Q2 2025 compared with Q2 2024, the CMR report added.