Anil Ambani and his company Reliance Communication (RCom) have come under the scanner of the enforcement. The agency has filed a fresh case against Ambani and his company under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) for allegedly causing a loss of around ₹2,929 crore to the State Bank of India (SBI), the Economic Times. The development comes just a month after the CBI registered an FIR relating to the matter.