Why Are Banks Going After RCom and Anil Ambani After a Decade of Defaults?

The court ruled that banks must give borrowers an opportunity to be heard before declaring their accounts as fraud emphasising that classification cannot be based solely on forensic audit findings. In line with this ruling RBI directed banks to roll back fraud tags imposed without following due process.



BOI says, "Accordingly the branch initiated action for re-examination and issued a show-cause notice on August 19, 2024 to RCom and clarification on September 6, 2024 to all available addresses of erstwhile promoters/directors including RCom’s registered addresses." The lender says it could only declare the company as "fraud though the account is under National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) moratorium". For the erstwhile directors it did not "find any merits in the reply". Earlier SBI had also followed a similar timeline. It sent notices on March 5, 2024 and then shared evidence on September 26, 2024.



Outlook Business earlier reported how RBI's revised master directions on fraud risk management on July 15, 2024 was one of the triggers for reclassification by SBI. The new RBI guidelines included a six-month window for banks to upgrade their early warning systems and account red-flagging processes and a mandatory review of fraud-risk policies by the board at least once every three years.



Under these rules, before classifying any account as fraud, banks must issue a show-cause notice and allow 21 days for a response in line with the Supreme Court’s ruling. Earlier Canara Bank had also classified the RCom and RTL loan accounts as fraud in November 2024.