CBI Raids Anil Ambani’s Home in ₹2,000 Cr Loan ‘Fraud’ Linked to RCom, Files FIR

Mounting Trouble for Anil Ambani

The CBI’s FIR against Anil Ambani comes alongside an Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe into alleged loan frauds linked to Yes Bank. The main charges involve the alleged diversion of loans worth about ₹3,000 crore, extended by Yes Bank to Ambani’s group companies between 2017 and 2019. Investigators suspect that money was first channelled to companies controlled by Yes Bank promoters before the loans were sanctioned, pointing to a possible quid pro quo arrangement. The ED is examining whether these loans were cleared in violation of the bank’s credit policy, including the use of back-dated approval documents and investments made without due diligence.