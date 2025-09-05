Troubles Mount for Anil Ambani: Bank of Baroda Declares RCom & His Loan Accounts as ‘Fraud’

The development comes around a time when Anil Ambani and his insolvent firm have come under the regulatory scanner of various government watchdogs. The Enforcement Directorate had raided properties linked to Anil Ambani’s Reliance Group across Mumbai and Delhi under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The enforcement agency in its initial investigation had found that loans worth around ₹3,000 crore sanctioned by the Yes Bank between 2017 and 2019 were allegedly moved to shell companies and other Reliance Group entities, the Economic Times had earlier reported.