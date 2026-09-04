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Adani Ports And Special Economic Zone To Launch Dedicated Empty Container Yard At Mundra Port

According to the statement, on-site operations will strengthen safety, security and regulatory compliance, and faster turnaround and better use of infrastructure will help optimise logistics costs.

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Adani Ports And Special Economic Zone To Launch Dedicated Empty Container Yard At Mundra Port Photo: Adani Ports

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) on Friday said it will start dedicated empty container yard operations at its Mundra Port and SEZ.

The company, in a statement, said the dedicated empty container yard will streamline container handling and improve service for shipping lines and customers.

It added that the initiative will strengthen Mundra's role as a key gateway for India's international trade and support the vision of Viksit Bharat.

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According to the statement, on-site operations will strengthen safety, security and regulatory compliance, and faster turnaround and better use of infrastructure will help optimise logistics costs.

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"APSEZ is launching a dedicated Empty Container Yard (ECY) with integrated warehousing at Mundra, offering end-to-end services across the empty container lifecycle, including storage, maintenance, inspection, and seamless movement to exporters and CFSs," it said.

APSEZ, India's largest integrated transport operator, commands a 45.5 per cent share of India's container market as of FY26. Within this, Mundra Port alone handles nearly 35% of the country's container trade, making it India's largest container-handling port.

The volume of empty containers handled at Mundra is estimated at around 1.6 million TEUs annually, underscoring its critical role in supporting India's import-export supply chains.

APSEZ Whole-time Director and Chief Executive Officer Ashwani Gupta said the dedicated Empty Container Yard at Mundra, to be operated by APSEZ and/or partners (including CFS and shipping lines) will enhance efficiency across the container ecosystem by enabling faster turnaround times, reducing unnecessary container movements, and optimising logistics costs.

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"Strengthening trade-enabling infrastructure remains central to APSEZ's commitment towards supporting India's growth and the vision of Viksit Bharat," he added.

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