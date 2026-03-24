ACME Solar Commissions Additional 155 MW Battery Storage Capacity in Rajasthan

ACME Solar Holdings on Tuesday said it has commissioned an additional 155 MW/470.25 MWh of Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) capacity through its subsidiaries.
With this, the company’s total commissioned BESS capacity has reached 297.67 MW/951.74 MWh, out of total planned BESS capacity of 835 MW/3,114.64 MWh across its special purpose vehicles (SPVs), a company statement said.
Located in Rajasthan, these BESS facilities are connected with the existing operational Inter-State Transmission System (ISTS) and will run on merchant basis, generating an additional revenue stream through price differential between peak and non-peak demand hours.
These projects are designed to enhance grid reliability and optimise power utilisation by charging batteries during non-peak demand periods and discharging during peak demand periods.
This capability will play a critical role in balancing energy supply and demand while improving the overall grid stability.
The ACME Solar Holdings is a leading integrated renewable energy player with a diversified portfolio of 8,071 MW spanning solar, wind, storage, FDRE and hybrid solutions and an operational contracted capacity of 2,978 MW and 1.0 GWh of BESS capacity and under construction contracted capacity of 5,093 MW including 16 GWh of BESS installation.