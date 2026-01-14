Rethinking Start-Up Accelerators in a Post-Boom Era

India's start-up ecosystem ranks third globally, with over 157,000 DPIIT-recognised start-ups by 2024 and more than 100 unicorns. Growth is no longer limited to Bengaluru or Mumbai—Tier II and III cities now account for over half of all new ventures. The sector, supported by government initiatives like Start-up India and a growing network of accelerators, is seen as having the potential to reshape India’s economic landscape and emerge as a new engine of growth.