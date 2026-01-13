Where Clean Energy Meets Conservation: Redrawing the Great Indian Bustard Map

The recommendations have been substantially accepted by the Supreme Court. Acting on the recommendations of the expert committee, the Court has confined the highest level of protection to clearly identified core habitats in Rajasthan and Gujarat. These limited zones will be treated as no-go areas for certain forms of infrastructure. Crucially, by narrowing the scope of restrictions to well-defined conservation priorities, the judgement unlocks the vast majority of desert landscapes for continued renewable energy deployment. For the clean energy sector, this clarity is both timely and consequential.