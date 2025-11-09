DPIIT Inks Pacts With Over 50 Firms To Promote MFG, Innovation Ecosystem For Startups

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has recognised 1,40,803 entities as startups through flagship schemes such as Fund of Funds for Startups, Startup India Seed Fund Scheme and Credit Guarantee Scheme for Startups helping startups raise investments from angel investors or venture capitalists.

