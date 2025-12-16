From Credit Access to Credit Readiness: Empowering Women Entrepreneurs for Sustainable Growth

Beyond economics, when we empower a woman, we do not just change her life - we transform the lives of everyone around her. When a woman gains confidence in managing finance, running a business, and making monetary decisions, she alters gender dynamics within her household and community. The income she earns is often reinvested in her children’s education, family health, and community welfare - creating what economists call a “multiplier effect” of empowerment. Guided by this vision, our foundation has launched HerKadam, a nationwide campaign by the women, for the women, bringing all women-focused initiatives under one ambit. The campaign celebrates the empowerment of over 2.7 million women/girls across India, achieved through Jindal Foundation's efforts.