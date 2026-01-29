Steel Sector Faces Challenges Of International Price Disparity, Raw Material Security: Survey

To mitigate global supply risks, the Ministry of Coal launched Mission Coking Coal in 2022 to significantly enhance domestic raw coking coal production to 140 MT by 2030. A Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for Specialty Steel with an outlay of ₹6,322 crore was also introduced in 2021 to sustain the sector's growth and foster self-reliance. As of October 2025, cumulative investment under the PLI scheme reached ₹23,022 crore, with production of 2.34 million tonnes (MT) of specialty steel.