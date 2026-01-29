  1. home
  2. Budget
  3. Rising exports reflective of acceptance of india made cars across global markets eco survey

Rising Exports Reflective Of Acceptance Of India-Made Cars Across Global Markets: Eco Survey

A robust demand-side recovery has driven both production growth and sales in the post-pandemic period, the survey stated

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Rising Exports Reflective Of Acceptance Of India-Made Cars Across Global Markets: Eco Survey
info_icon

Rising automobile exports are reflective of the increasing acceptance of India-manufactured vehicles across global markets, according to Economic Survey 2025-26.

The automobile industry witnessed tremendous growth in exports, with more than 53 lakh vehicles shipped across passenger, commercial, two-wheeler, and three-wheeler segments in FY25 and posting double-digit growth in the first half of 2025-26, it noted.

A robust demand-side recovery has driven both production growth and sales in the post-pandemic period, the survey stated.

Tax The Rich

1 January 2026

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon

Overall, the industry has recorded nearly 33% growth in production over the last decade (from FY15 to FY25), it added.

Related Content
Related Content
Puneet Gupta, co-founder and CEO, Astrotalk - null
Astrotalk Reports 85% Revenue Growth In FY25 as Tier I Cities Boost Platform Activity

BY Outlook Start-Up Desk

Supported by a vast manufacturing and auto component ecosystem, the automobile industry provides direct and indirect employment to over 30 million people, accounting for nearly 15% of the country’s GST collections, it added.

The automotive industry is a significant driver of economic growth, with India established as the world’s largest market for two-wheelers and three-wheelers and the third-largest market globally for passenger and commercial vehicles, the Survey said.

Besides, government initiatives like the PLI Scheme for Automobile & Auto Components Industry, PLI scheme for the National Programme on Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC) Battery Storage, PM E-DRIVE Scheme, and PM e-Bus Sewa–Payment Security Mechanism (PSM) Scheme have driven significant growth in electric vehicle registrations in recent years, the Survey stated.

Narmadesh Brass Industries ₹44.8-Cr SME IPO to Open on Monday - null
Narmadesh Brass Industries ₹44.8-Cr SME IPO to Open on Monday

BY PTI

The Scheme to Promote Manufacturing of Electric Passenger Cars in India (SMEC), notified in March 2024, is also helping the growth of the sector, it noted.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday tabled the Economic Survey 2025-26 in the Lok Sabha, an annual report card of the country's economic performance in the financial year.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×