Climate Action Core To India’s Dev Strategy, Global North Dithering On Their Commitments: Eco Survey

Although India's per capita emissions remain well below the global average, climate change poses risks to livelihoods, infrastructure, and economic stability, the survey said, adding, "Adaptation is, therefore, central to India's climate strategy, driven primarily by public investment and community-based action." Asserting that "climate action is no longer an environmental add-on but a core component of India's development strategy", the survey said, "For India, adaptation has rightly emerged as the cornerstone of climate-resilient growth, delivered primarily through public investment, state-led planning, and community institutions." The survey said India is pursuing a balanced mitigation pathway, scaling renewables, battery storage, and nuclear energy in line with the objective of energy security and industrial competitiveness.