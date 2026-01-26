JM Financial Calls PIDF Reaction Premature, Reiterates 'Buy' on Paytm

The report explains that even in a worst case scenario assuming complete discontinuation of PIDF incentives, Paytm is expected to pursue significant offsetting measures that would dilute the impact meaningfully. While the gross impact of PIDF incentives could be around ₹2.6 billion (₹260 crore) and ₹2.3 billion (₹230 crore) in FY27 and FY28, respectively, JM Financial expects the net EBITDA impact to be substantially lower due to cost and revenue levers available to the company.