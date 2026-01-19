Budget Expectations 2026 Live: Real Estate Seeks Land Digitisation, Asset Tokenisation Push in 2026
The sector’s expectations for 2026 is to prioritize on comprehensive land digitalization and progressive asset tokenization frameworks. As they're essential catalysts for unlocking institutional capital at scale. y unlocking this liquidity, India can synchronize its development cycle with global standards, ensuring that even new inventory in emerging markets meets the 'quality bar' of ECSBC 2024 and ESG compliance. The coming year will reward developers who can deliver 'metro-grade' compliance and experience in emerging cities, while non-compliant assets risk obsolescence regardless of location.
"As we look toward 2026, Indian real estate is expanding beyond its traditional metro-centric narrative. While top cities face a Grade A seller’s market, a parallel growth engine is igniting in Tier-II hubs like Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Kochi, and Coimbatore, driven by GCC decentralization and retail penetration. These emerging corridors are now critical to solving the nationwide inventory crunch," Umesh Uttamchandani, managing director, DevX, said.
Budget Expectations 2026 Live: Industry Seeks AI Skilling Push, R&D Incentives and MSME Digital Support
The Union Budget 2026 offers a crucial opportunity to strengthen India’s position as a global hub for artificial intelligence and digital talent. Industry stakeholders are calling for a clear policy roadmap covering AI skilling initiatives, incentives to encourage enterprise-wide reskilling, R&D tax credits for homegrown AI and SaaS innovations, and targeted support for MSMEs through affordable cloud access and digital vouchers.
"India’s technology sector is poised to hit USD 300 billion in FY 2025–26, contributing over 7% to GDP, with the digital economy set to reach one-fifth by 2030," Sameer Nigam, co-founder & CEO, Stratbeans, said.
Budget Expectations 2026 Live: Defence Manufacturing Needs Policy Support Beyond Scale-Up Phase
India’s defence manufacturing sector has built strong intent, capabilities, and talent over the years, but sustaining this ecosystem as it scales now requires policy attention. The most vulnerable phase lies in moving from early production to large-scale deployment, where costs rise, timelines stretch, and momentum often weakens.
Long-term capital investments, uneven budget cycles, and the demands of quality, compliance, and after-sales support add to the strain. While global interest in Indian defence exports is growing, success in international markets will require upfront investment in certifications, regulatory compliance, documentation, and lifecycle support.
Budget Expectations 2026 Live: Farm Unions Renew Call for Universal MSP, Bigger Push on Investment
Ahead of the Union Budget 2026-27, farmers have once again reiterated their demand to cover all agricultural crops under the minimum support price (MSP). Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) National General Secretary Chaudhary Yudhvir Singh said this has always been a key demand of farmers.
Currently, the government sets MSPs for about 22 crops, including 14 Kharif crops, six Rabi crops, and two commercial crops, to support farmer incomes. Sugarcane is covered under a separate mechanism called the Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP).