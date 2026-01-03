UCO Bank Reports 13% Growth in Total Biz to ₹5.54 L Cr in Q3 FY'26

Public sector lender UCO Bank on Friday reported a 13.29% growth in its total business to ₹5.54 lakh crore for the third quarter of the current fiscal.
The bank's total business stood at ₹ 4.89 lakh crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.
According to a regulatory filing, the Kolkata-headquartered bank's total advances rose by 16.27% to ₹2.43 lakh crore during the quarter that ended in December, compared to ₹2.09 lakh crore in the year-ago period.
Domestic advances during the quarter saw a higher growth of 17.49%, climbing to ₹2.15 lakh crore from ₹1.83 lakh crore.
On the deposits front, UCO Bank registered a 10.71% increase, with total deposits reaching ₹3.10 lakh crore from ₹2.80 lakh crore in the quarter that ended in December 2024.
Domestic deposits grew 10.19% to ₹2.92 lakh crore during the quarter under review.
The bank's domestic CASA (Current Account Savings Account) ratio, a key indicator of low-cost funds, improved to 38.41 per cent, compared to 37.97% in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.
The Credit-Deposit (CD) ratio of the lender stood at 78.61% at the end of the December 2025 quarter, up from 74.45% in the year-ago period.