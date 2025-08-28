WhatsApp Rolls Out ‘Writing Help’: AI Tool that Rewrites Texts while Keeping Messages Private

WhatsApp on Wednesday launched Writing Help, an AI-powered assistant that can rephrase, proofread or change the tone of a message inside the app. The tool does so using Meta’s Private Processing system so neither WhatsApp nor Meta can read the original text or the AI-generated rewrites, the company said.
The feature appears as a small pencil icon while composing a message; tapping it prompts the AI to offer alternate drafts in styles such as professional, funny or supportive that users can accept, edit or discard.
WhatsApp framed Writing Help as a way to refine messages without leaving the app or exposing chat content to Meta staff.
How it Works?
Writing Help runs on Meta’s Private Processing platform, which routes text into a secure processing environment that the company says prevents employees or outside parties from seeing the inputs or outputs.
WhatsApp says the tool only acts after a user taps the pencil icon and that suggestions are optional, users must enable Private Processing to access the feature.
Security researchers and reporters have noted the approach aims to balance cloud-scale AI with stronger privacy protections, although some experts continue to debate risks of off-device processing.
The initial rollout is limited to English in the United States and a handful of other countries, with WhatsApp planning to expand language and regional support later this year.
The company emphasized that Writing Help (like previous tools such as Message Summaries) is optional and turned off by default.
Why it Matters?
The launch brings AI-assisted composition directly into one of the world’s largest messaging platforms and signals Meta’s push to keep users inside its ecosystem rather than driving them to third-party tools.
For individuals and businesses, the tool promises faster drafting and tone-matching; for privacy advocates, it revives familiar questions about where and how generative-AI is run and audited.
Writing Help is a modest but visible step in WhatsApp’s broader AI roadmap: practical, easy-to-use features that try to marry convenience with stronger privacy engineering.
Watch for the wider rollout, third-party audits of Private Processing, and user uptake once more languages and regions are added.