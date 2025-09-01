OpenAI Eyes 1-Gigawatt Data Centre in India as Part of Global “Stargate” Buildout

OpenAI exploring a 1-gigawatt data-centre in India as part of Stargate expansion
Sam Altman might announce plans during a fluid India visit
Linked to “OpenAI for Countries”; aims to improve latency and data residency
Execution depends on export controls, chip sourcing, power, and regulatory alignment
OpenAI is exploring plans to build a data-centre in India, with at least 1 gigawatt of capacity, Bloomberg reported. This move would mark a major expansion of the company’s Stargate infrastructure push into Asia.
OpenAI is reportedly in talks with potential local partners and weighing locations for the facility. If executed successfully, this project would rank among the biggest data centres in India.
The exact site and timetable remain undecided. However, the report indicates that CEO Sam Altman might make an announcement during a planned visit to India this month, though those plans were described as fluid.
Global Infrastructure Strategy
The project would extend OpenAI’s fast-growing global footprint. In the U.S. the company has pledged massive capacity for its Stargate initiative and has partnered with major firms such as SoftBank and Oracle on domestic builds.
Abroad, OpenAI has announced or explored projects ranging from a 520-megawatt project in Norway to a 5-gigawatt development in Abu Dhabi, of which OpenAI plans to use about 1 gigawatt.
The India effort comes as the company coordinates an “OpenAI for Countries” initiative aimed at building AI infrastructure aligned with democratic partners. The move is reportedly designed both to improve latency, data residency and tailored services for local users and to broaden the United States’ AI infrastructure presence outside China.
The discussions also intersect with trade and geopolitical tensions: recent shifts in U.S. policy on chip exports and higher tariffs in some markets have shaped where and how companies site large compute deployments.
Rules, Chips & Government Ties
OpenAI’s international builds have required navigation of export controls and host-country rules governing advanced semiconductors. Unlike some markets subject to tighter U.S. export curbs, India has not faced the same blanket restrictions, a factor that may ease hardware procurement.
OpenAI has also signalled a willingness to cooperate with local governments on capacity and on country-specific AI projects, including India’s stated $1.2 billion IndiaAI Mission to develop models for the nation.
The potential data centre would support OpenAI’s aim to deliver customised AI services in one of its largest user markets. The company has recently ramped hiring in India, opened local offices and introduced lower-cost subscription options for Indian users as part of a broader market push.
Key questions include where OpenAI will site the plant, how quickly partners and regulators can be aligned, and how the company will source power and cooling for such a large load in India’s grid environment.
Observers will also look for formal statements from OpenAI and any announcement tied to Sam Altman’s travel plans, plus details on whether the project will be wholly owned, hosted, or run with an Indian anchor partner.