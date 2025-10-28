OpenAI Offers Free One-Year ChatGPT Go Access in India Starting November 4

OpenAI offers one-year free ChatGPT Go in India; promotion begins Nov 4
Promotion ties to DevDay Exchange in Bengaluru; part of India-first user push
ChatGPT Go (GPT-5) provides higher limits, larger uploads, and longer memory
OpenAI will make its mid-tier ChatGPT Go plan free for 12 months to any user in India who signs up during a limited promotional window beginning 4 November, a move the company says coincides with its first DevDay Exchange event in Bengaluru.
The promotion applies to new sign-ups during the limited window and, the company says, will also cover existing ChatGPT Go subscribers in India, with claim details to follow.
The offer underlines India’s strategic importance to OpenAI: the country is now one of ChatGPT’s largest and fastest-growing markets, and OpenAI has been expanding localized programs and partnerships there in recent months.
The free year is a major user-acquisition push at a time when rivals are also rolling out India-specific promotions.
What ChatGPT Go Includes?
ChatGPT Go is a lower-cost subscription tier that gives users expanded limits and capabilities compared with the free ChatGPT tier, higher daily message allowances, increased image generation, larger file and image uploads, and longer memory for more personalised conversations, all powered by OpenAI’s latest GPT-5 family of models, the company says.
OpenAI launched ChatGPT Go in India in August as a budget-friendly alternative (priced around ₹399 per month at launch), and local uptake was rapid. OpenAI reported that India’s paid ChatGPT subscriptions more than doubled within the first month after the plan’s debut, prompting the company to expand the offering to many additional markets.
Nick Turley, OpenAI’s vice-president and head of ChatGPT, said the company had been “inspired by the adoption and creativity” seen in India and framed the promotion as part of OpenAI’s India-focused strategy. “We’re making ChatGPT Go freely available for a year to help more people across India,” he said.
Policy & Partnership Angle
OpenAI says the promotion fits its wider “India-first” push, which has included educational initiatives and collaborations with the government’s IndiaAI Mission and local institutions (for example, OpenAI Academy and other training programmes), aimed at broadening AI literacy beyond metro centres. The company adds it is working with civil-society groups and educational platforms to widen access.
The promotion requires users to sign up during the designated promotional window beginning 4 November. OpenAI has said existing ChatGPT Go subscribers in India will also be eligible for the 12-month extension, though it has not yet published the step-by-step claim process. Users should check official OpenAI channels or in-app prompts when the offer goes live.
Market Competition
The move follows a string of India-focused offers from other AI providers: Perplexity struck a partnership with Bharti Airtel to offer one year of Perplexity Pro to Airtel customers, and Google has run free-for-students Google AI Pro/Gemini promotions, illustrating how global AI firms and local partners are deploying free access and bundling deals to lock in users.
OpenAI is staging its first DevDay Exchange in Bengaluru on 4 November; the promotional window for ChatGPT Go starts the same day. The timing suggests OpenAI plans to use the event as a showcase for developer and consumer engagement in India.