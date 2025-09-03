  1. home
  2. Artificial intelligence
  3. Openais chatgpt suffers global outage service down for hours browser mobile apps affected in india us uk and eu

Artificial Intelligence

OpenAI’s ChatGPT Suffers Global Outage, Service Down for Hours, Browser & Mobile Apps Affected in India, US, UK and EU

OpenAI’s ChatGPT went down worldwide for several hours on Wednesday, affecting web and mobile access across regions before service was restored, raising concerns over reliability

O
Outlook Start-Up Desk
Curated by: Shashank Bhatt
Updated on:
Updated on:
OpenAI ChatGPT
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • ChatGPT suffered a global outage peaking ~12:44 p.m. IST, lasting ~three hours

  • Downdetector logged ~2,000 US reports and 500–550 from India

  • Both web and mobile clients were affected, indicating server-side infrastructure issues

  • OpenAI confirmed restoration but offered no detailed post-mortem; enterprises demand reliability

OpenAI’s ChatGPT experienced a widespread outage on Wednesday that left users around the world unable to access the chatbot for several hours before service was largely restored, according to user reports and outage trackers.

The disruption peaked around 12:44 p.m. IST and lasted roughly three hours at its worst, during which many users could not load the web client or receive replies from the mobile apps.

Outage-monitoring site Downdetector showed hundreds of reports from India (between 500 and 550) and the US (more than 2,000) by mid-afternoon IST.

Related Content
Related Content

OpenAI’s public status page acknowledged the incident and later indicated the service had been fixed, but the company has not published a detailed explanation or post-mortem of the root cause.

Vineet Joshi, Secretary, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education - null
Indian Students Spent 10 Million Hours on Chip Design in 2025: Govt

BY Shruti Tripathi

Scope & User Impact

Reports came from multiple regions including India, the US, the UK and the EU, with complaints describing stuck loading screens, error messages and the inability to submit prompts or retrieve chat histories.

Both the browser experience and native iOS and Android apps were affected, suggesting a server-side problem in OpenAI’s infrastructure rather than a platform-specific bug. While the platform returned to service for most users, some continued to report intermittent problems after the initial fix.

This outage follows several interruptions earlier in 2025: notable incidents in July and June that affected thousands of users, and a January outage that also disrupted service. The recurrence of such incidents has raised concerns among enterprise customers and heavy users who depend on the tool for coding, research, content production and customer support.

OpenAI Response

OpenAI’s status page confirmed the outage and later the restoration of service but has not provided a technical breakdown or timeline explaining what failed and why. Enterprises and developers who rely on the API have been pressing for more detailed communications and assurances about uptime and contingency plans.

As generative-AI tools such as ChatGPT become woven into workflows across education, software development, journalism and business operations, even short interruptions can cause outsized disruption. Recurring outages underscore the challenges of operating large-scale AI services and are likely to intensify calls from customers and regulators for clearer reliability standards and post-incident transparency.

Himani Agrawal, Chief Operating Officer, Microsoft India & South Asia - null
Org Charts Will Have AI Agents Alongside People, Says Microsoft’s Himani Agrawal

BY Nabodita Ganguly

What Users Can Do Now?

If you still face issues, check OpenAI’s status page for live updates, retry after clearing caches or logging out and in, and consider local fallbacks (cached responses, alternative tools or rate-limited API usage) for critical workflows until full stability is confirmed.

The outage highlighted the growing dependency on generative-AI platforms and the operational strain that comes with serving millions of users. The industry will be watching closely for a full explanation from OpenAI and any steps the company takes to bolster resilience and reassure large-scale users.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×