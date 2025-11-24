Centre to table key economic bills in the Winter Session beginning December 1, targeting insurance, nuclear energy, insolvency, and securities markets.
New labour codes implemented, replacing British-era laws even as unresolved India–US trade issues and high tariffs pressure growth.
Reforms aim to boost investments and ease of doing business, aligning with the government’s Viksit Bharat 2047 agenda.
The Centre is planning to push several major bills in the upcoming Parliament session to revamp the economy and boost investments. The Winter Session, set to begin on December 1, is expected to include a slew of legislations across key sectors, including insurance and nuclear energy, a Parliament document showed. These bills aim to improve the ease of doing business in India, aligning with the broader goal of Viksit Bharat 2047.
The government on Friday implemented four new labour codes, replacing decades-old, British-era labour laws to support the manufacturing sector, employees, and ease of doing business. New Delhi is also under pressure as the India–US deal remains unresolved, while the 50% tariffs on Indian goods have been impacting economic growth. India’s economy is expected to grow 7.3% in the quarter ended September, according to economists polled by Bloomberg. The data is due on Friday.
In the upcoming Winter Session, the Insurance Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2025 will be tabled to deepen penetration and accelerate growth in the sector. In the Union Budget for the current financial year, the government proposed removing limits on foreign direct investment (FDI) in insurance from the current 74%. If passed, the bill is expected to attract capital and global expertise, strengthening a sector where coverage remains low.
The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2025 aims to expedite insolvency cases, strengthen creditor rights, simplify group and cross-border insolvency processes, promote out-of-court resolutions, and establish comprehensive rules for different classes of creditors.
The Atomic Energy Bill, 2025 seeks to amend nuclear laws to attract private investment and accelerate the shift away from a fossil-fuel-driven economy, Bloomberg reported. The bill would open atomic power generation to non-state firms to help achieve 100 gigawatts of nuclear capacity by 2047.
The Securities Markets Code Bill, 2025 aims to consolidate existing acts related to securities contracts, depositories, government securities, and the Securities and Exchange Board of India, in a bid to streamline regulation and improve the ease of doing business.