The government on Friday implemented four new labour codes, replacing decades-old, British-era labour laws to support the manufacturing sector, employees, and ease of doing business. New Delhi is also under pressure as the India–US deal remains unresolved, while the 50% tariffs on Indian goods have been impacting economic growth. India’s economy is expected to grow 7.3% in the quarter ended September, according to economists polled by Bloomberg. The data is due on Friday.