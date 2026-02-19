Haier Mini LED M80F Series (55-inch) TV Review: For Those Bright Rooms and Day-time Watching, This Is One to Keep An Eye On

When you unbox the TV, and see the remote doing the talking, you know that Haier is up to some tricks. In this case, and after my extensive usage, I think that they have hit it out of the park. Yes, the TV has its issues, but nothing that is a dealbreaker. After all, no product is perfect. Yes, not even the Apple Macbook line of laptops.
Let’s not digress though and dive straight into my review of Haier’s Mini LED M80F television that came out in the middle of 2025.
Let The Remote Do The Talking
Seriously, I found the remote to be one-of-a-kind. It’s compact, easy to use one-handed, and comes with flat edges. But, wait. Wait till you see its super power. Yes, this one can be charged either via a Type-C charger (yes, no batteries) or through sunlight. The bottom portion of the remote features a solar panel, which recharges the remote in an eco-friendly way. Unless you’re living under a rock, I’m sure your house gets at least a little bit of sunlight. If not, just put it on the window ledge, and you’ll be fine.
A very thoughtful addition to something so simple. Gone are the days of having to fish for new batteries. I’m one happy camper. The remote does feel like it takes up more space than necessary. Yes, it is sleek, but the buttons up top are packed tightly. Despite all of this, the remote has a good grip, and is ergonomically friendly. I’ve already complained about the ‘home’ button being too tiny, but yes, it’s hard to find when the lights are out. The only other complaint is that it should have had an aluminium body rather than the plastic build.
The Haier Mini LED M80F 4K comes in four screen sizes. 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch and 85-inch. At Rs. 67,990 for the 55-inch variant, I personally think it is good value for money. All models feature mini-LED backlighting, for deeper blacks and higher brightness (works well even when the lights are on. With 800 nits of brightness, legibility isn’t an issue even in very bright rooms. The other day, when I was packing up the TV (for it to be returned back), I realised that it wasn’t very bulky. It isn’t the sleekest of the lot, but it’s pleasing on the eyes.
How’s the picture quality, you may ask?
Mini LEDs are known for the brightness, and how they are able to work better in daylight conditions. That’s why I mostly focused on using the TV during the day time, other than when there were late night matches (thanks, football), and I couldn’t avoid it. With support for Dolby Vision, and MEMC technology (for a smoother visual experience), the television didn’t disappoint. Colour accuracy was on the higher side, for a mid-range television, and there was that pop when watching a Bollywood song and dance, or an OK Go music video. It’s the music, to me, that stands out. Sometimes, you may find that vocals are a little bit muted during movies, but wait for the song and dance sequence, and let the speakers shine. It’s got a 50-watt speaker output and ‘sound by KEF’, and you can see why.
I’d highly recommend inserting something like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, or a Google Chromecast, as the in-built software can feel a little sluggish at times. The Haier Mini LED M80F runs on Google TV (based on Android 14), and it was the software that frustrated me most about this TV.
I’m hoping there is a software update soon, or else, I’ll stick to recommending an additional purchase of a Fire TV Stick (from Amazon) or something similar.
Is it worthy of your hard-earned money?
If your room is brighter than usual, and you’re looking for something value-for-money, then the 55-inch or even the 65-inch will be the right models for you. Yes, the 75-inch, and 85-inch variants are overpriced, in my opinion.
With the Haier Mini LED M80F, you’re getting a visually appealing television that has a good viewing experience and is aided by Dolby Vision support. The speakers, with ‘sound by KEF’ easily outdo the competition in this price range.
Haier has started teasing its upcoming televisions, the refreshed M92, M96 series (QD-Mini LEDs) that’ll feature Homey AI. Maybe, the M80F will be on discount then, and be an even more attractive buy.