TVS Motor Launches 2026 Edition of PETRONAS TVS India Make Championship Programme

Commenting on the new season, TVS Motor Company Head Business-Premium Vimal Sumbly said, "The One Make Championship has always been about building racers, not just organising races. This platform has helped identify, train and race prepare talent through structured on-track learning, professional racing standards and a strong safety culture." "As TVS Apache marks 20 years of racing-derived performance engineering, the 2026 PETRONAS TVS India One Make Championship brings our racing DNA to life by making track racing accessible, disciplined and aspirational," he added.