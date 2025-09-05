Apple’s Big India Gamble Hits $9 Bn in Sales Amid Supply Chain Shift Pressures

But Apple isn’t just betting on India as a market but is also ramping up manufacturing endeavour’s in the country, particularly as it is moving its supply chain away from China. Apple presently has five iPhone assembly factories in India, out of which two are operated by Foxconn and the other two by the Tata Group. Till December 2023, total iPhone production in India stood at 14% and is projected to increase to 25% by the end of 2027 or 2028, Mint earlier reported.