PhonePe Ties Up with SIDBI to Ease Loans for Small Merchants

“No bank account, insurance, demat account or credit can function without KYC. For shopkeepers, Udyam has filled that gap. Thanks to SIDBI’s infrastructure, 2.74 crore micro enterprises have already received their IDs. Now, together, our goal is to triple this number over the next four to five years. PhonePe alone has digitised 4.5 crore merchants across the country,” said Hemant Gala, Phone Lending CEO.