Pxin Launches Privacy Filters With BLUVLIGHTBLOCK® Tech For Laptops, Mobiles, Tablets & MacBook Devices In India

Pxin’s products have already gained remarkable traction online. On India’s largest e-commerce platform, Pxin has emerged as one of the most positively rated brands in the screen filter segment, consistently winning customer trust through quality, reliability, and innovation. Building on this strong foundation in India, Pxin is now preparing for international expansion, aiming to replicate its winning formula across European markets. “Our roadmap is clear, start with India, validate globally, and then scale with R&D-backed innovation,” Chaitanya emphasizes.