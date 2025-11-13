Brandworks Technologies Bags $ 11 Mn in Funding to Fuel Global Expansion

Brandworks Technologies Private Limited, a Mumbai-based electronics manufacturing firm, on Thursday said it has closed its Series A funding round, securing a total of $ 11 million (₹ 100 crore).
The funding round included a $ 7 million (₹ 61 crore) investment in August 2025, led by Cactus Partners with participation from GVFL and some family offices. The latest tranche of $ 4 million (₹ 38.12 crore) was contributed by the Roha Family Office, according to a company statement.
The company plans to deploy the fresh capital to accelerate global expansion and reinforce its research and development (R&D) leadership.
Funds will be channelled into advancing R&D initiatives, particularly in AI hardware, IoT platforms, and connected device ecosystems.
In addition, the company is set to establish a design centre in Taiwan and intends to scale up its design, engineering, and operations teams to support innovation-led growth.
The company specialises in design-led product development, R&D, and high-precision manufacturing, delivering advanced solutions across AI and IoT hardware, etc.