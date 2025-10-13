Wealthtech Start-Up Dezerv Secures ₹350 Cr in Series C from Premji Invest, Accel, Others

Dezerv raised ₹350 crore in Series C funding, taking its total capital raised to over ₹850 crore
The round was led by Premji Invest and Accel’s Global Growth Fund, with Elevation Capital and Z47 also participating
The funds will be used to enhance technology, expand investment products, and grow its advisory team
Wealth management start-up Dezerv has raised ₹350 crore in Series C funding round. With this, the total capital raised by the platform reached over ₹850 crore.
The all-primary round was backed entirely by Dezerv’s existing marquee investors, co-led by Premji Invest and Accel’s Global Growth Fund, with continued participation from Elevation Capital and Z47.
The start-up will use the fresh capital to deepen its technology platform, expand its suite of investment solutions across asset classes, and onboard and develop relationship managers.
Since its launch in 2021, Dezerv has grown its assets under management (AUM) to over ₹14,000 crore across PMS (portfolio management services), AIF (alternative investment funds), and distribution assets.
“India’s wealth creators have built their wealth through hard work, grit and sacrifice, and it deserves to be managed with the same determination and care with which it was created,” said Sandeep Jethwani, cofounder, Dezerv.
The platform has enabled over five lakh Indian investors to track and analyse ₹2 Lakh crore in assets. With this app, investors can track their mutual funds, stocks, bank accounts, NPS and FDs. It further plans to add bonds, ReITs and InvITs as well as loans and credit cards by the end of this year.
“Their growth over the past three years demonstrates the power of pairing institutional rigour with a modern client experience. We’re excited to continue backing them as they shape the next generation of wealth management in India,” said Abhinav Chaturvedi, Partner, Accel.
Founded in 2021 by Sahil Contractor, Sandeep Jethwani and Vaibhav Porwal, Dezerv serves clients in over 200 cities from its five offices in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune.
In December, the company announced that its assets under management (AUM) had surpassed ₹10,000 crore, with a target of reaching ₹25,000 crore by the end of this year. Dezerv currently employs around 300 people across its offices in Hyderabad, Pune, Bengaluru, Delhi and Mumbai.
The start‑up reportedly raised over ₹265 crore last year in a Series B funding round led by Premji Invest, with participation from existing investors Elevation Capital, Z47 and Accel.