  1. home
  2. News
  3. Amsl signs pact with telangana govt to invest rs 1500 cr

AMSL Signs Pact with Telangana Govt to Invest ₹1,500 Cr

The proposed project aims to expand the company's manufacturing and explosive filling capabilities.

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Freepik
AMSL Signs Pact with Telangana Govt to Invest Rs 1,500 Cr Photo: Freepik
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • AMSL will invest ₹1,500 crore in a new defence manufacturing project in Telangana.

  • The unit will produce warheads, rocket motors and artillery ammunition for domestic and export needs.

  • Telangana will provide required approvals and incentives for the project.

Infra tech solutions provider Apollo Micro Systems Ltd (AMSL) on Tuesday announced the signing of an initial agreement with the Telangana government to invest Rs 1,500 crore in manufacturing defence products.

A memorandum of understanding was signed in Hyderabad on Monday, AMSL said in an exchange filing.

Outliers 2025

1 December 2025

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon

Under this MoU, AMSL, along with its subsidiaries and step-down subsidiaries, will establish a greenfield project in Telangana.

The proposed project, with an estimated investment of approximately Rs 1,500 crore, aims to expand the company's manufacturing and explosive filling capabilities.

null - null
Telangana Inks Investment Agreements Worth ₹2.43 Lakh Cr at Summit

BY PTI

The project will focus on the manufacturing and filling of warheads, rocket motors, small, medium and large-calibre artillery systems and ammunition, and building of complete ammunition systems for artillery, rockets and other armaments.

Apollo Micro Systems - null
Apollo Micro Systems Shares Propel 17% On Rs 25 Crore Order from DRDO, Defence PSUs

BY Outlook Business Desk

It will cater to both domestic and overseas demand requirements.

The Telangana government will extend facilitation to AMS in obtaining all necessary permissions, registrations, approvals, clearances, and applicable fiscal incentives from the concerned state departments, in accordance with existing policies, rules, and regulations as stated in the MoU.

Hyderabad-based AMSL offers technology-based solutions in sectors like infrastructure, transportation, aerospace and defence, among others.

Related Content
Related Content
Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×