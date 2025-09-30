  1. home
Recur Club Bags $50 Mn Funding from InfoEdge, Other Investors

Recur Club, a Delhi-based debt marketplace for start-ups and SMEs, has secured $50 million in fresh funding, including $8 million in equity led by InfoEdge Ventures and others, and $42 million in debt from institutions like Incred and Ugro Capital

Outlook Start-Up Desk
Curated by: Alka Jain
Updated on:
Abhinav Sherwal and Eklavya Gupta (Recur Club cofounders)
Summary of this article

  • Focus on scaling AI “autopilot” to make debt flow faster and simpler

  • Over 2,000 companies already connected with over 100 lenders

  • Its products include venture debt, structured debt, invoice discounting, asset financing

Recur Club, a debt marketplace for start-ups and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), has raised $50 million from various investors. Of this, the company raised $8 million in equity funding led by InfoEdge Ventures, LC Nueva, Physis Capital, String Ventures, and iA Finvolve.

The remaining $42 million is debt from financial institutions, including Incred, Ugro Capital, and Lighthouse Canton. The company plans to use the fund to scale ‘autopilot’, which will help start-ups and SMEs to secure debt faster and efficiently.

Raising debt in India has traditionally been slow, opaque, and fragmented, filled with scattered applications, endless follow-ups, and delayed disbursals,” said Abhinav Sherwal, cofounder and co-CEO of Recur Club.

To resolve this problem, Recur Club is leveraging AI lending agents where technology stays invisible while founders raise capital and keep their focus on scaling their businesses instead of chasing paperwork, he said.

“AI is transforming industries worldwide, but corporate lending in India has remained slow and relationship-based. This is not just an incremental improvement — it is a fundamental reset of how credit flows to businesses in India,” said Amit Behl, partner at InfoEdge.

It claims to have connected over 2,000 companies with more than 100 institutional lenders across various debt products like cashflow financing, asset financing, working capital, invoice discounting, venture debt, acquisition financing, structured debt, and lease financing.

These cover sectors such as SaaS, tech services, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, solar, D2C, and agriculture. It has scaled 120% year-in-year. And with these new funds, the company aims to achieve an annual debt run-rate of ₹10,000 crore by FY27.

“By 2030, our ambition is to power 2% of India’s $1 trillion SME and start-up debt market by making debt accessible like flowing water,” said Eklavya Gupta, founder and co-CEO of Recur Club.

Since its inception in 2019, Delhi-based Recur Club has facilitated over ₹3,000 crore in debt sanctions, backing companies such as MoveInSync, Zypp, Sagar Asia, Kimbal, Captain Fresh, and Palmonas.

The new fund will majorly focus on expansion into tier 2 and 3 cities, alongwith investing further into technology infrastructure.

