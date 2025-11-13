  1. home
  2. News
  3. Senco gold q2 net jumps to 488cr revenue up 2 yoy

Senco Gold Q2 Net Jumps to ₹ 48.8cr, Revenue Up 2 % YoY

The company’s bottomline stood at ₹ 12.1 crore in the year-ago period

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Justdial
Senco Gold Photo: Justdial
info_icon

Senco Gold Ltd on Thursday reported a four-fold jump in consolidated net profit on-year to ₹ 48.8 crore for the September quarter, driven by improved margins and higher demand for diamond jewellery, despite a volatile gold price environment.

The company’s bottomline stood at ₹ 12.1 crore in the year-ago period.

Consolidated revenue for the quarter rose 2 % year-on-year to ₹ 1,536.1 crore, while adjusted EBITDA increased 30 % to ₹ 106.5 crore.

Big Bets On Small Nuclear

31 October 2025

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon

The EBITDA margin improved sharply to 6.9 % from 5.4 % a year earlier, Senco Gold said.

For the half year ended September 30, consolidated revenue grew 16 % to ₹ 3,362.3 crore from ₹ 2,904.4 crore a year earlier.

null - null
HDFC-Backed Reloy Eyes 75% Revenue Growth in FY26 on Better Referral Housing Sales

BY PTI

Managing Director and CEO Suvankar Sen said the company delivered a strong performance in Q2 despite headwinds such as record-high gold prices of ₹ 11,650 per gram, heavy rain, and global uncertainties.

“Our consolidated revenue grew... Supported by higher average selling prices and strong demand for diamond jewellery. We achieved record ‘Dhanteras’ sales of over ₹ 1,700 crore in October, and we are confident of maintaining strong growth momentum in the festive and wedding season,” Sen said.

Group CFO and Head of Investor Relations Sanjay Banka said profitability improved significantly, with H1 EBITDA margin expanding 310 basis points year-on-year to 8.6 %.

“Our balance sheet remains strong with a debt-equity ratio of 0.75, even after building inventory worth ₹ 4,309 crore ahead of the festive season,” he added. 

Related Content
Related Content
Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×