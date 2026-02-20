Peak XV Secures $1.3 Billion in Fresh Capital Across Three Funds

Venture capital firm Peak XV has announced the closing of $1.3 billion in new capital commitments across its India Seed, India Venture, and APAC funds. With this new fund, the firm plans to maintain its focus on core sectors such as AI, fintech, and consumer businesses, while broadening its exposure to emerging segments including deeptech.
This is the company’s first fully independent fund since splitting from Sequoia Capital. The fund has been raised from partners including endowments and foundations.
“We are immensely grateful for the steadfast commitment from our limited partners. We recognize that every fundraise represents a responsibility to both our LPs and the founder ecosystem, and we remain deeply committed to serving them,” said Shailendra Singh, Managing Director, Peak XV.
Singh added that this is an extraordinary time for technology innovation across India and APAC. “The scale of opportunity, depth of talent, and growing global ambition among founders make this one of the most exciting periods we have seen,” he said.
This comes at a time when India is seeing several announcements at the IndiaAI Summit being hosted in New Delhi. Speaking about the summit, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the six-day event has already seen $250 billion in investments in the AI infrastructure layer, along with about $20 million in deep-tech funding. Speaking at the summit, he said, "We will put the same effort in making AI benefit reach the last person in society like we did with 5G rollout."
At the event, investment firm General Catalyst also spoke about plans to invest $5 billion in the country over the next five years.
Peak XV’s fundraising announcement is also the first since the company saw the departure of two executives, senior partner Ashish Agrawal and investors Ishaan Mittal and Tejeshwi Sharma. According to Singh, the departure of the senior partners was due to disagreements over economics.
“There were disagreements on this issue. We are completely comfortable with the decisions we made, as they are in the best interests of the firm and our limited partners,” he told The Economic Times. Some of the earlier bets of the firm include Groww, Pine Labs, Meesho, Wakefit, and Mobikwik.