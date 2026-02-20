Peak XV Secures $1.3 Billion in Fresh Capital Across Three Funds

This comes at a time when India is seeing several announcements at the IndiaAI Summit being hosted in New Delhi. Speaking about the summit, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the six-day event has already seen $250 billion in investments in the AI infrastructure layer, along with about $20 million in deep-tech funding. Speaking at the summit, he said, "We will put the same effort in making AI benefit reach the last person in society like we did with 5G rollout."