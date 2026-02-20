PhonePe Launches AI-Powered Search Feature Built Using Microsoft Foundry

PhonePe launched an AI-powered natural language search to replace traditional menu-based navigation
Built using Microsoft Foundry, the feature enables instant in-app tasks via voice or text commands
A hybrid model ensures zero data leakage by combining secure on-device processing with cloud inferencing
PhonePe announced on Friday that it has launched a new AI-powered natural language search feature built using Microsoft Foundry. The feature allows users to perform tasks within the app using simple text or voice commands, making the experience more convenient and personalised.
Instead of navigating through menus, users can now simply state what they want to do. The AI understands the user’s intent and takes them directly to the relevant page.
For example, if a user says, “Pay Hemanth 20 rupees,” the app will open the payment screen with the correct contact already selected or show matching contacts. Similarly, commands such as “Recharge FASTag” or “Gold price” will take users to the appropriate section with the relevant information or options.
Feature Details
The feature can also understand broader intent, such as whether a user wants to make a payment, complete a purchase, or contact customer support.
It uses a hybrid system that combines on-device processing and cloud computing to deliver fast responses while ensuring security and privacy. PhonePe said that no personal or transaction data leaves its secure environment.
Speaking about the launch, PhonePe’s Founder, Whole-time Director, and CTO Rahul Chari said that payment apps have traditionally been designed mainly for transactions rather than people. He added that the company’s goal is to make digital payments accessible to every Indian, and AI will help create an intelligent interface that understands user intent and simplifies the experience while maintaining privacy and security.
Puneet Chandok, President of Microsoft India and South Asia, said that as more Indians use natural language to interact with digital services, PhonePe’s new feature will make digital payments more intuitive and accessible. He added that Microsoft Foundry provides the secure and scalable technology needed to support such innovations and help organisations deliver better customer experiences.
The feature will be rolled out gradually to users across India and can be accessed through the Global Search Bar, Help Center, and History tab within the PhonePe app.