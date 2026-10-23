ResMed India Inaugurates Its First Collaboration Experience Store In Kochi

Commenting on the inauguration, Sandeep Gulati, General Manager- India and South Asia, Resmed India said, “We are delighted to inaugurate our first Customer Experience Centre in Kochi, marking an important step in Resmed’s expansion into South India. Kerala and the wider southern region represent an important market for us as we continue to strengthen awareness around sleep health and respiratory care. Through this centre, we aim to create a welcoming, interactive space where consumers can understand their sleep health needs, explore our solutions, and make more informed decisions in consultation with healthcare professionals. This milestone reflects our continued commitment to bringing innovative sleep and respiratory care solutions closer to the people who need them. It is in the direction of Resmed’s mission “to create life changing technologies that people love.”