British Safety Council Opens Applications For International Safety Awards 2027

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India: British Safety Council has opened applications for the International Safety Awards 2027.

The International Safety Awards are a globally recognised accolade celebrating organisations that demonstrate a strong commitment to high standards of health, safety and wellbeing management. The 2027 awards mark the 69th year of the programme.

Launching the 2027 International Safety Awards, Mike Robinson, Chief Executive of British Safety Council, said, “British Safety Council’s International Safety Awards have long been recognised by leaders and practitioners as a pinnacle of achievement, celebrating outstanding commitment to protecting and improving the health, safety and wellbeing of workers."

“At British Safety Council, our vision is that no one should be injured or made ill through their work, anywhere in the world. I encourage organisations and leaders everywhere who are proud of their health, safety and wellbeing record to put themselves forward for an award.”

In 2026, a total of 885 applications were received for the International Safety Awards; with 95% of applicants successfully achieving a Distinction, Merit or Pass grade.

A full list of 2026 winners can be found here.

Organisations can also be recognised as ‘best in class’ across five award categories:

Sector Awards recognise the highest-scoring ‘best in class’ submissions to the International Safety Awards by industry sector.

Best in Country Awards recognise the highest-scoring and best overall applications from individual countries, where there are sufficient applications from that country.

Best in Company Award recognises organisations with 50 or more participating sites, highlighting the site or sites with the most outstanding applications.

Chief Adjudicator’s Award recognises the most outstanding applications from the year’s entrants, based on evidence submitted through their application responses.

People Awards introduced last year, the People Awards are open to all Indian organisations that purchase an entry to the International Safety Awards. Applicants can enter across three categories.

Site/Plant Head Award recognises efforts to improve the overall health, safety and wellbeing culture of an organisation or site.

Emerging Female Star in Safety Award recognises women who are breaking through and shaping future leadership in health, safety, wellbeing or environmental management.

Lifetime Achievement Award recognises an individual who has made an outstanding contribution to workplace health, safety and wellbeing throughout their career.

The following awards are free to enter, whether or not applicants have applied for an International Safety Award:

Road Safety Initiative : recognises efforts by an organisation to improve road safety through the positive impact of new initiatives.

India Managing Director Award : recognises efforts to improve overall health, safety and wellbeing culture, with an emphasis on demonstrated leadership across the organisation.

Dave Parr Medal : recognises a public venue that developed a standout initiative in 2025 that made a significant impact on health, safety or wellbeing at the venue.

Environmental Award : recognises an organisation that has used climate-change risk assessment and vulnerability modelling to identify and plan adaptation strategies for a changing climate.

The Innovation in Health Award in collaboration with HSE : This new award recognises pioneering initiatives that have made a significant and measurable impact on preventing work-related health issues in the workplace or across an industry.

Health, Safety and Wellbeing Ambassador of the Year Award : recognises an employee who has played a significant role in supporting the health, safety and wellbeing of colleagues and others.

Lifetime Achievement Award : voted for by the Trustees of British Safety Council, this award recognises people who have made an outstanding contribution to workplace health, safety and wellbeing throughout their career.

Rising Female Star Award in collaboration with SOWSHE-A : recognises women who are breaking through and shaping future leadership in health, safety, wellbeing or environmental management.

Seize the Opportunity Award : recognises organisations that have gone the extra mile to identify and act on health, safety or wellbeing opportunities arising from a crisis.

CEO Award : recognises the leadership and strategic vision of CEOs who have made a vital contribution to the health, safety and wellbeing of their business and wider society during 2025.

The James Tye Award : recognises an organisation or team that developed and ran a campaign in 2025 which made a significant impact on health, safety or wellbeing in the workplace.

Team of the Year Award : recognises outstanding achievements that have led to a significant improvement in health, safety or wellbeing through collaboration among stakeholders, which may include employees, suppliers, subcontractors or the wider community.

Wellbeing Initiative Award: recognises organisations that demonstrate a proactive and effective approach to improving employee wellbeing.

The early-bird pricing deadline for applications is 02 November 2026, while the final deadline for entries is 01 February 2027. Results will be announced on 19 March 2027.

To apply, visit: International Safety Awards | British Safety Council India