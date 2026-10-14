Ekya Vana Early Years Opens In Haralur With Its Third Nature-Based Campus In Bengaluru

“At Ekya Vana Early Years, we want children to grow up seeing nature not as something outside their lives, but as part of the world they belong to. In the early years, even simple experiences of observing a butterfly, exploring soil or noticing how plants grow can shape the way children relate to their surroundings. That connection is where we believe a lasting sense of care for the natural world begins,” said Dr. Tristha Ramamurthy, Founder, Ekya Schools.