Warivo Electric Turns Heads With Premium EV Showcase And Aggressive Growth Roadmap

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], May 26: Warivo Electric’s latest dealer meet felt less like a routine product event and more like the kind of gathering where a company quietly signals that it is preparing for a bigger league. More than 350 dealers from 19 states travelled to attend the event on 16th May 2026, where the company introduced four upcoming electric scooters: CRX High Speed, Majesty, Panzer, and Edge Sports. The atmosphere inside the venue carried equal parts excitement, curiosity, and business calculation. Dealers were not just looking at new launches; they were trying to understand where the brand sees itself over the next few years in India’s increasingly crowded EV market.