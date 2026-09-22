Bench Mark Infotech Services Limited To Launch IPO On NSE Emerge; Offer Opens September 25, 2026

New Delhi [India], September 21: Bench Mark Infotech Services Limited, an IT and digital infrastructure solutions provider and system integrator incorporated in 2007, is entering the capital markets with its Initial Public Offering on the EMERGE Platform of the National Stock Exchange of India Limited.
The Company’s clientele includes Airports Authority of India, Beltron, RailTel, Indian Air Force, NTPC Limited, Coal India subsidiaries – South Eastern Coalfields Limited, Central Coalfields Limited and Mahanadi Coalfields, and Indian Railways, among other government departments and public sector undertakings.
The Offer comprises up to 38,58,000 equity shares of face value ₹10 each, including a fresh issue of up to 34,00,000 equity shares and an offer for sale of up to 4,58,000 equity shares by Promoter Selling Shareholder Mr. Vineet Kumar Gupta. The price band is ₹104 to ₹110 per equity share, aggregating up to ₹42.44 crore. The minimum bid lot has been fixed at 2,400 equity shares and in multiples of 1,200 equity shares thereafter.
The Company proposes to use up to ₹30.00 crore from the Net Proceeds towards funding its working capital requirements in Fiscal 2027 and Fiscal 2028. The balance Net Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, subject to applicable limits.
The Anchor Portion Offer is scheduled for September 24, 2026. The Bid/Offer will open on September 25, 2026 and close on September 29, 2026.
Book Running Lead Manager: GYR Capital Advisors Private Limited
Offer Structure
Total Offer Size: Up to 38,58,000 equity shares of face value ₹10 each
Fresh Issue: Up to 34,00,000 equity shares
Offer for Sale: Up to 4,58,000 equity shares by Mr. Vineet Kumar Gupta
Market Maker Reservation: Up to 1,93,200 equity shares
Net Offer: Up to 36,64,800 equity shares
QIB Portion: Not more than 18,30,000 equity shares
Anchor Investor Portion: Up to 10,96,800 equity shares
Non-Institutional Investors: Not less than 5,50,800 equity shares
Individual Investors: Not less than 12,84,000 equity shares
The above category-wise allocation is subject to the final offer documents and applicable regulations. Current issue information lists 10,96,800 shares for Anchor Investors and 7,33,200 shares for QIBs excluding the Anchor portion.
Key Business Features
IT Integrated Solutions: The Company provides IT integrated solutions covering the design, supply, installation and commissioning of IT hardware and networking equipment, annual maintenance contracts and fibre optic infrastructure solutions.
Expansion into Additional Technology Verticals: The Company has expanded into data storage, data centres and cloud solutions, AI Lab solutions with AI-ready infrastructure and edge computing capabilities, and cybersecurity solutions. The Company has commenced receiving and executing orders in these areas.
Customer Relationships and Repeat Customers: The Company serves government departments, public sector undertakings and institutional clients. In FY2026, 23 of its 41 customers, or 56.10%, were repeat customers, while its top customer relationship averaged 11 years.
Project Execution Experience: The Company has undertaken projects involving procurement, installation, system integration, testing, commissioning and post-installation maintenance across different project segments and locations.
Relationships with OEMs and Vendors: The Company works with multiple original equipment manufacturers, authorised distributors and technology partners and is not dependent on a single OEM for procurement.
Promoter and Management Team: The Company is led by Promoter, Chairman and Managing Director Mr. Vineet Kumar Gupta, who has over two decades of experience in the information technology and networking industry.
The above business features are based on information disclosed by the Company in connection with the proposed public offer and should be read together with the applicable offer documents and risk factors.
Financial Highlights
(₹ in lakhs, except %, and ratios)
Particulars
FY26
FY25
FY24
Revenue from Operations
6052.76
5003.85
3409.51
Growth in Revenue from Operations
20.96%
46.76%
33.74%
Total Income
6399.21
5079.54
3476.07
EBITDA
1405.83
828.01
227.89
EBITDA Margin
21.97%
16.30%
6.56%
Profit After Tax
1021.80
583.04
148.02
PAT Margin
16.88%
11.65%
4.34%
Return on Equity
47.65%
43.45%
15.16%
Return on Capital Employed
47.74%
48.08%
18.51%
Debt-Equity Ratio
0.10
0.05
0.13
About Bench Mark Infotech Services Limited
Bench Mark Infotech Services Limited, incorporated in 2007 and headquartered in Kolkata, is an IT and digital infrastructure solutions provider and system integrator. The Company designs, supplies, installs, commissions and maintains networks, communication systems, surveillance and connectivity infrastructure for government departments, public sector undertakings, institutional customers and private sector clients across India.
Its offerings include IT integrated networks, wireless communication, structured cabling, multimedia and audio-visual systems, smart classrooms, access control and surveillance, fibre optic infrastructure, and annual maintenance and facility support services. The Company also operates in data storage, data centre and cloud solutions, AI Lab solutions with AI-ready infrastructure and edge computing capabilities, and cybersecurity.
The Company is empanelled with Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) as a National Level System Integrator and with RailTel Corporation of India Limited as a Business Partner.
The Company holds ISO 9001:2015 and ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certifications, and is registered under Department of Telecommunications (DoT) Infrastructure Provider Category-I (IP-1).
Selected Projects
Bench Mark Infotech Services Limited has undertaken technology infrastructure projects for government departments, public sector undertakings and institutional customers.
Bench Mark Infotech
Bench Mark Infotech
Bench Mark Infotech
Bench Mark Infotech
Service Verticals
Integrated IT Solutions: Supply, installation and commissioning of IT integrated solutions, including turnkey execution, system integration, testing and operational readiness.
Annual Maintenance Contracts and Facility Support: Preventive maintenance, troubleshooting, repair, technical assistance and operational support through customised contracts.
Fibre Optic Infrastructure Solutions: Fibre network deployment, trenching, digging, ducting, cable laying, integration and restoration work, along with project-linked fibre provisioning.
Data Storage, Data Centre and Cloud Solutions: Solutions covering data storage, data centre infrastructure and cloud-related requirements.
AI and Edge Computing Solutions: AI Lab solutions with AI-ready infrastructure and edge computing capabilities.
Cybersecurity Solutions: Technology solutions relating to cybersecurity requirements.
IPO and Financial Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice, an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy securities. The proposed Initial Public Offering of Bench Mark Infotech Services Limited is subject to applicable regulatory and statutory approvals, market conditions and other considerations. Investors should read the Red Herring Prospectus, the final prospectus and other offer documents carefully before making any investment decision, including the section on risk factors. The information presented here is based on information available from the Company and its offer documents and should not be treated as a recommendation to invest. Investors should make their own assessment and consult their financial advisers before making investment decisions.
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