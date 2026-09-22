Bench Mark Infotech Services Limited To Launch IPO On NSE Emerge; Offer Opens September 25, 2026

New Delhi [India], September 21: Bench Mark Infotech Services Limited, an IT and digital infrastructure solutions provider and system integrator incorporated in 2007, is entering the capital markets with its Initial Public Offering on the EMERGE Platform of the National Stock Exchange of India Limited.

The Company’s clientele includes Airports Authority of India, Beltron, RailTel, Indian Air Force, NTPC Limited, Coal India subsidiaries – South Eastern Coalfields Limited, Central Coalfields Limited and Mahanadi Coalfields, and Indian Railways, among other government departments and public sector undertakings.

The Offer comprises up to 38,58,000 equity shares of face value ₹10 each, including a fresh issue of up to 34,00,000 equity shares and an offer for sale of up to 4,58,000 equity shares by Promoter Selling Shareholder Mr. Vineet Kumar Gupta. The price band is ₹104 to ₹110 per equity share, aggregating up to ₹42.44 crore. The minimum bid lot has been fixed at 2,400 equity shares and in multiples of 1,200 equity shares thereafter.

The Company proposes to use up to ₹30.00 crore from the Net Proceeds towards funding its working capital requirements in Fiscal 2027 and Fiscal 2028. The balance Net Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, subject to applicable limits.

The Anchor Portion Offer is scheduled for September 24, 2026. The Bid/Offer will open on September 25, 2026 and close on September 29, 2026.

Book Running Lead Manager: GYR Capital Advisors Private Limited

Offer Structure

Total Offer Size: Up to 38,58,000 equity shares of face value ₹10 each

Fresh Issue: Up to 34,00,000 equity shares

Offer for Sale: Up to 4,58,000 equity shares by Mr. Vineet Kumar Gupta

Market Maker Reservation: Up to 1,93,200 equity shares

Net Offer: Up to 36,64,800 equity shares

QIB Portion: Not more than 18,30,000 equity shares

Anchor Investor Portion: Up to 10,96,800 equity shares

Non-Institutional Investors: Not less than 5,50,800 equity shares

Individual Investors: Not less than 12,84,000 equity shares

The above category-wise allocation is subject to the final offer documents and applicable regulations. Current issue information lists 10,96,800 shares for Anchor Investors and 7,33,200 shares for QIBs excluding the Anchor portion.

Key Business Features

IT Integrated Solutions: The Company provides IT integrated solutions covering the design, supply, installation and commissioning of IT hardware and networking equipment, annual maintenance contracts and fibre optic infrastructure solutions.

Expansion into Additional Technology Verticals: The Company has expanded into data storage, data centres and cloud solutions, AI Lab solutions with AI-ready infrastructure and edge computing capabilities, and cybersecurity solutions. The Company has commenced receiving and executing orders in these areas.

Customer Relationships and Repeat Customers: The Company serves government departments, public sector undertakings and institutional clients. In FY2026, 23 of its 41 customers, or 56.10%, were repeat customers , while its top customer relationship averaged 11 years.

Project Execution Experience: The Company has undertaken projects involving procurement, installation, system integration, testing, commissioning and post-installation maintenance across different project segments and locations.

Relationships with OEMs and Vendors: The Company works with multiple original equipment manufacturers, authorised distributors and technology partners and is not dependent on a single OEM for procurement.

Promoter and Management Team: The Company is led by Promoter, Chairman and Managing Director Mr. Vineet Kumar Gupta, who has over two decades of experience in the information technology and networking industry.

The above business features are based on information disclosed by the Company in connection with the proposed public offer and should be read together with the applicable offer documents and risk factors.

Financial Highlights

(₹ in lakhs, except %, and ratios)