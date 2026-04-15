Fountainhead School Starts A Second Branch Closer To The City

Fountainhead School marked a significant milestone with the Bhumi Pujan (foundation stone laying) ceremony of its new campus, Fountainhead School Malgama (FSM), held on March 26, 2026. The ceremony also included a traditional Shanti Yagna, invoking blessings for a harmonious and auspicious beginning. The new campus is located in Malgama village. This is close to the Bhesan Village and only 16 minutes from Magdalla junction. With this, Fountainhead, known for holistic education, outstanding results, and stellar university placements, will now have 2 (K-12) campuses in Surat.