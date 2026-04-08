The Inference | When AI Workers Fail to Deliver; Hinglish Vinglish, And More

Every morning, there is an update about one AI model or the other outperforming a benchmark. But the immediate impact is rarely visible in everyday use cases. For instance, can a voice model understand Hinglish (a mix of Hindi and English)? Can it work around different regional dialects in India? Maybe not a few months ago, but increasingly so now. And not just English and Hindi, but also Tamil-English, Latin-American, Bengali-English, and a plethora of other languages.