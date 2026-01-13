Uttar Pradesh Accelerates E-commerce Partnerships to Globalise MSMEs — Here’s Why

Other e-commerce majors have also been onboarded by the government through a number of initiatives, such as the One District One Product (ODOP) programme. For example, Flipkart and the state have collaborated to market ODOP products, such as Khadi, leather goods, carpets, agricultural products, pottery, etc. The platform helps women's self-help groups, startups, microbusiness owners and artisans grow through online marketplaces.